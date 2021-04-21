Kind Ads Token Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Kind Ads Token has a total market cap of $378,998.92 and $874.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

