Kingdom Game 4.0 Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.06 Million (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $28,755.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00063964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.00275465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.85 or 0.01014170 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.23 or 0.00663501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,269.31 or 0.99586515 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

