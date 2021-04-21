Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $367.50

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 367.50 ($4.80) and last traded at GBX 360.10 ($4.70), with a volume of 8088957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.70 ($4.71).

KGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 271.60 ($3.55).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 315.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 290.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Kingfisher Company Profile (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

