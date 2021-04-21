Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KGSPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KGSPY remained flat at $$91.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. 65 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.12.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

