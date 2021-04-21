Kion Group (KGX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kion Group (FRA: KGX) recently:

4/20/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €94.00 ($110.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Kion Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/6/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Kion Group was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

KGX opened at €81.98 ($96.45) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €80.09 and a 200-day moving average of €74.48. Kion Group Ag has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Ag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group Ag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.