Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $12.62 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises 3.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,472,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

