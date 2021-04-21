Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 3,408 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. eBay makes up 2.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.59. The stock had a trading volume of 64,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.27.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

