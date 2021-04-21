KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) is Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 1.2% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,621,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of KLA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,118.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLA stock traded up $7.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.24. 33,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,985. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.46 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.49.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Argus upped their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.