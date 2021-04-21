Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY21 guidance to $3.45-3.60 EPS.

NYSE KNX traded down $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,798,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,459. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $50.63.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.