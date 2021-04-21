Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Shares Gap Up to $49.27

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.27, but opened at $50.50. Knight-Swift Transportation shares last traded at $47.77, with a volume of 5,544 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $52,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,650,000 after buying an additional 880,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,859,000 after buying an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,377,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

