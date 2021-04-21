Knoll (KNL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

KNL stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.89. Knoll has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

