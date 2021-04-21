Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $62.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, FIG Partners raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NYSE:KSS opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

