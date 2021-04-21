Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Komodo has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $359.91 million and approximately $21.26 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00005212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.92 or 0.00450345 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00165857 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.87 or 0.00201389 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010975 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000901 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,429,264 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

