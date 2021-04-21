Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Gap Down to $62.48

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.48, but opened at $60.41. Kontoor Brands shares last traded at $61.60, with a volume of 263 shares trading hands.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 72,816 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

