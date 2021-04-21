Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Trading Down 3.3%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 181.20 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 177 ($2.31). 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 6,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.39).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 485.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 224.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.26. The stock has a market cap of £721.88 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

