Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $2.49

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.37. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 54,426 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.78.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.32 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,209,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380,867 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,331,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 430.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 2,675,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,901,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 932,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,612,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 873,950 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.