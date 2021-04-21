Kraton (KRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Kraton to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.50 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kraton to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kraton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.34. Kraton has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRA. TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.