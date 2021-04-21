Krios Price Down 58.7% Over Last Week (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Krios has traded 58.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $475.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crust (CRU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.64 or 0.00245893 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000963 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

