Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.04

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.04 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15.20 ($0.20). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 15.40 ($0.20), with a volume of 1,171,749 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.57. The company has a market capitalization of £66.51 million and a PE ratio of -3.08.

About Kromek Group (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

