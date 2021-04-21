Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 187,871 shares.The stock last traded at $20.08 and had previously closed at $20.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.51.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kronos Bio news, Director Jakob Loven sold 14,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $288,342.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 158,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,475 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.