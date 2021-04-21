K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.14

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €8.14 ($9.58) and traded as high as €8.84 ($10.40). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €8.31 ($9.78), with a volume of 1,321,143 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.14.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

