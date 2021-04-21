KS Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:KSBI) Plans $0.48 Dividend

KS Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:KSBI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

KS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

KS Bancorp Company Profile

KS Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for KS Bank, Inc that provides a range of community banking services to consumers and businesses. The company offers personal deposit accounts, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products, including auto, boat and marine, recreational, deposit/investment secured, debt consolidation, home purchase, home refinance, construction/permanent, and home equity loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and credit cards.

