KT Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KT)

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,525 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,171% compared to the average volume of 592 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in KT by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. KT has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.84.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that KT will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

