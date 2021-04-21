Kusama One Day Trading Volume Reaches $245.05 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, Kusama has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $368.05 or 0.00664331 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $3.12 billion and approximately $245.05 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00064106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00275645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.50 or 0.01027944 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00024612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,148.18 or 0.99542893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.09 or 0.00182462 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

