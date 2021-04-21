Kush Finance Trading Up 501.1% This Week (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Kush Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00003593 BTC on popular exchanges. Kush Finance has a total market cap of $558,355.82 and approximately $262,375.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded up 501.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00064783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00275213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.44 or 0.01023041 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00024941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.16 or 0.00672199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,510.58 or 0.99728356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kush Finance Coin Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,171 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance

