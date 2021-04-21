Kwmg LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,140 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $258.26 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $166.11 and a 52-week high of $261.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

