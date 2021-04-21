L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Boosted by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 4.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 37.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 68.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

NYSE:LHX opened at $210.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.45.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

