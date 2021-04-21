LABS Group (LABS) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $31.99 million and $3.68 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00062563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00274429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $554.58 or 0.01028936 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.56 or 0.00650403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,125.98 or 1.00422455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

