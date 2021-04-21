LABS Group Price Reaches $0.0431 on Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $32.65 million and $4.11 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00061727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00278667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.86 or 0.01001123 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00025039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,534.39 or 0.99289301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $349.55 or 0.00636410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

