Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Ladder Capital posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

In other Ladder Capital news, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,273.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 20,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $215,575.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,889.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,940. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LADR opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

