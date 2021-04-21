Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 60 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 57.40 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 61.50 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 57.99.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.