Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00 to $8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion to $4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $28.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $641.25. 1,974,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,933. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $564.20.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

