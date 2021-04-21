Lambda Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for about $0.0852 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $125.96 million and approximately $18.86 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lambda

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,138,020 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

