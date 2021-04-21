Lamden Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 72.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Lamden has a market cap of $15.17 million and approximately $21,027.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 52.3% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011986 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000889 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

