Lamden (TAU) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,773.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $10.28 million and $6,773.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00011800 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 138.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000867 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

