Landbox Trading 9.7% Higher This Week (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and $265,138.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00277486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $563.00 or 0.01024255 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.51 or 0.00666786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,903.55 or 0.99884322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,792,116 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

