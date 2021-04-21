Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) VP Acquires $50,399.55 in Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) VP Timothy P. Burgess bought 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $50,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Landec stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.17. 76,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,421. Landec Co. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $327.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. Analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 151,075 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 459,223 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 615,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 332,295 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 366,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

