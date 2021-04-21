Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires 410 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $302.65 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.34 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $861.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.49 and its 200 day moving average is $274.74.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $20,797,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,483,918 shares of company stock valued at $416,349,923. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

