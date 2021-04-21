Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 613,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,000. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury comprises about 2.2% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 17.05% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 1st quarter worth $7,810,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,458,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBX opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30.

