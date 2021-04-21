Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires Shares of 414,985 ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 414,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,000. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury accounts for approximately 1.1% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 1.42% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $5,206,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth $5,082,000.

TBF stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

