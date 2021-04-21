Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after buying an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after buying an additional 230,042 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $118,101,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,155,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE:BAH opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average of $84.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $68.34 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.