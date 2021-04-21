Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,201.03, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.61.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.