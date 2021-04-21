Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 27,042 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,042 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 2.2% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 0.75% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $15,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 102,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $57.72.

