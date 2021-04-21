Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 529 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $387.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.78.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.31 by $0.25. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.08.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

