Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.39.

NYSE BURL opened at $318.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -122.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.03 and a 1-year high of $330.50.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

