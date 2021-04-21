Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Cuts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 0.8% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.93.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average is $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

