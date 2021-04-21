Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Grows Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of ASML by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in ASML by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in ASML by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ASML by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML opened at $616.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $259.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $275.96 and a 52-week high of $653.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.