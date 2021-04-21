Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,074 shares of company stock valued at $241,921,889 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

NYSE MA opened at $376.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $374.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

