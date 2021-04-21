Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Grows Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned about 0.07% of Mercury Systems worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,250 shares of company stock worth $1,313,264 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MRCY stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.88 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.52.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

