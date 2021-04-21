Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $12.01 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V stock opened at $223.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.15 and a 1 year high of $228.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

